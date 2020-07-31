Masontown
Ellen Lorraine Smith, 71, of Masontown, passed away July 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Nilan Hill, Point Marion, on March 1, 1949, a daughter of the late Zan Earl and Virginia Sapp White.
Ellen loved to sing, play games, do puzzles, draw and praise her Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Steven Smith; and daughters, Ellen Fae Lee (Charles) Sprouse, Neeoka (Kevin) Ellifritz and Virginia Jo (Michael) Jenkins; grandchildren, Amber Page, Autumn Jenkins and Joshua Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Gabriella Page and Alivia Page; sisters, Barbara Farrier and Lois White; and brother, Wayne White.
Family will receive friends in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, Friday, July 31, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 until 3:30 p.m., the hour of service, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Linda Fulmer officiating.
Private interment.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
