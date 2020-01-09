Lemont Furnace
Ellen M. Hirleman, 89, of Lemont Furnace, passed away January 7, 2020, at home. She was born March 13, 1930 in Maxwell, a daughter of the late Louis Stangasser and Mary Blazek Stangasser.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, on Sunday, January 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday January 13, until 9:30 a.m. when a blessing service will be held followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John’s Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their care and support.
