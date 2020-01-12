Lemont Furnace
Ellen M. Hirleman, 89, of Lemont Furnace, passed away January 7, 2020, in her home. She was born March 13, 1930, in Maxwell. She was a daughter of the late Louis Stangasser and Mary Blazek Stangasser.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Hirleman and her sister, Mary Louise Funge.
Surviving are her children, Mary Ellen Clement (Dan) of Hopwood and Charles R. Jr.; grandchildren Daniel Marc II, Timothy James Clement (Thresea) and Julie Marie; great-grandchildren Abigail, Kendal and Isabella; brothers and sisters Louis Stangasser of Hamstead, N.C. and Carol Ann Haynie of Youngstown, Ohio.
Ellen was a member at St John Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. She worked as a registered nurse at St. Josephs Hospital in Pittsburgh, from where she graduated. After training she was employed at Western Psychiatric Hospital followed by Uniontown Hospital and then Fayette County Public Health. She was on the board at the start of Home Nursing and retired in 1977 from Brownsville Hospital.
Friends will be received the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA on Sunday, January 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 and Monday, January 13, until 9:30 a.m. when a blessing service will be held followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Johns Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their care and support.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
