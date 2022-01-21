Masontown
Ellen Mary Duffy, 97, of Masontown, passed away quietly on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Cloverdale Personal Care Home in Masontown.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, and until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant. Private interment in St. Agnes' Cemetery, Masontown.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Geibel Catholic High School or St. Agnes Cemetery Fund, or Masontown Helping Hands.
