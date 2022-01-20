Masontown
Ellen Mary Duffy, 97, of Masontown, passed away quietly on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Cloverdale Personal Care Home in Masontown.
She was born on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 1924, in Butte, West Leisenring, the daughter of the late Owen and Ethel Whalen McGinity.
Ellen was a 1942 graduate of North Union High School, and at age 19 began working in a clerical position at HC Frick & Company. Later she would serve in several Administrative positions with US Steel in the Uniontown and Washington, offices. In 1986 she retired with 43 years of service with US Steel.
Ellen met and married Donald Duffy in 1961, the couple had one daughter, Estella Ann Duffy, and resided in Masontown. She was very devout in her Catholic faith and was a member of All Saints Church (St. Francis) in Masontown for 60 years, and also very proud of her Irish heritage and prayed the rosary daily.
Ellen was very involved in her church and the Masontown community for 60 years. At All Saints Church she was a member of the Christian Mothers, Church Cleaning Committee, Labor Day Festival Committee and Church Choir and volunteered for anything else when help was requested. Ellen served on Masontown Borough Council where she was co-chair of the community recycling program and volunteered at Helping Hands.
She had a wide circle of friends and enjoyed being very active; going to lunches, playing cards, traveling and helping people. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and having family and friends over for dinner. Her most enjoyable moments were seeing her grandsons grow from infants to adulthood and witnessing all their accomplishments, she loved them dearly and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
She was the last surviving member of her family.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Donald Duffy; her brothers: Denis, Michael, Hugh and Thomas McGinity; and her sisters: Mary Catherine Demsko and Rita Conde.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Estella Oppman and husband Michael, of Masontown; grandsons: Nicholas Duffy Oppman, of Cranberry Twp., and Michael Duffy Oppman, of Masontown; and many nieces and nephews across the country.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Geibel Catholic High School or St. Agnes Cemetery Fund, or Masontown Helping Hands.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, and until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant. Private interment in St. Agnes’ Cemetery, Masontown.
