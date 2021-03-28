Daisytown
Ellen Ruth Keder, 92, of Daisytown, died Thursday, March 25, 2021.
She was born Tuesday, February 12, 1929, in Daisytown, a daughter of the late Marvin and Lillian Neimi Wright.
In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Keder Jr. (2008); sister Lorena Pallini; and brothers Richard, Terry and Ernest Wright.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Martin K. Keder of Daisytown, Michelle Piccolomini and husband Dominic of Hanover, Va., and Keith Keder of Daisytown. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Dante (Brianna) Piccolomini, Maria Piccolomini, Mario Piccolomini and Angelina Piccolomini.
Funeral services were private and entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, with Fr. James Bump officiated.
Interment was in Lafayette Memorial Park.
