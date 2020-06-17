Smithfield
Ellie Rae Stillwagon, of Smithfield, became one of God's cherubs Thursday, June 10, 2020, in UPMC Magee Hospital. She was born June 10, 2020, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Brandon J. Stillwagon and Kaitlin Elisabeth Lucas Stillwagon of Smithfield.
In addition to her parents, left to cherish Ellie's memory are maternal grandparents Dan II and Angie Lucas of Uniontown; paternal grandparents Joseph and Heather Stillwagon of Smithfield; maternal great grandparents Dan Sr. and Puff Lucas of Uniontown, Roger Brown and fiance Fran of Uniontown, and Greg and Judy Nehls of Masontown; paternal great-grandparents Jack and Barb Stillwagon of Smithfield; paternal great-grandfather Anthony Glebis; aunts and uncles Milissa Lucas, Danniele Lucas of Uniontown, Bryan Stillwagon of Smithfield, Nate Andrews of Uniontown, Trevor Lewis, Jen Chaney and Savannah Fronzaglio, all of Smithfield; and many great-aunts and uncles and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where the family will have a private service.
The family would like to thank the Womancare Birth Center at UPMC Magee Hospital, Pittsburgh for the loving and kind care shown to the family, and Andy Ferguson and Linzy Jeffries at the Ferguson Funeral Home for their compassion and concern for the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
The family suggests donations to the Ferguson Funeral Home in Ellie's memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.