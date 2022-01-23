Farmington
Elliot Ray "Rock" Myers, 50, of Farmington, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
He was born February 14, 1971, in Connellsville. He is the son of Linda Prinkey Myers of Uniontown, and the late Raymond E. Myers Jr.
In addition to his mother; he is survived by his son, Alexander Myers of Uniontown; and a granddaughter, Abigail Myers.
Elliot was a heavy equipment operator and a member of the operating engineers local #66.
Friends and family will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, FARMINGTON, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022. Interment is private for the family.
