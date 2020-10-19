Ellsworth S. Henderson

Uniontown
Ellsworth S. "Ellsie" Henderson, 62, of Uniontown, received his wings on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Waynesburg Healthcare Rehabilitation Center in Waynesburg.
He was born October 15, 1957, in Uniontown the son of Nelda J. Callahan Henderson and Franklin L. Henderson of Uniontown.
Ellsworth was known to his family and friends as "Ellsie." He received his certificate from Laurel Highlands High School in 1975. Ellsie loved sitting on the porch to people watch and wave hello to everyone that passed his house. He also loved watching all the local sports teams: the Pirates, Penguins, and Steelers; and he enjoyed soap operas and game shows. There were a few of his favorite pastimes. He loved most spending time with his family.
Ellsworth is predeceased by his father, Franklin Henderson; paternal grandparents: Esther and William Henderson; maternal grandparents: Ella and Ellsworth Callahan; uncles: Marvin Callahan and William Henderson, and his aunt, Dorothy "Patsy" Winfrey.
Ellsie leaves to mourn his mother, Nelda Henderson of Uniontown; brothers, Franklin (Doris) of Greensburg, Charles (Cindy) of Uniontown, Dwight (Roxanne) of Uniontown, and Rodger of Uniontown; sisters: Queen (Lloyd) of Uniontown and Marsha (Richard) of Bowie MD; nieces: Nicole, Natosha, Brittany, Alexis, McKenzie, Kelsie, and Marissa Guynn; nephews: Devin Feathers, Elijah Guynn, and Eric (Sarah); great-nieces: Avionna, Gianna, Myla, and Mela; great-nephew, Xavier, and his aunt, Joyce (Thomas) of Pasadena California, and and a host of cousins and friends.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main St, Uniontown, PA We're friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. A private family service will be held on Thursday, October 22nd. Ellsworth will be interred at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA.
Condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
Masks are required to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.