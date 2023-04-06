Perryopolis
Elma J. Braughman Sokol, 77, of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Penn Highlands - Mon Valley, Carroll Township. Born March 12, 1946, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Rupert H. and Dorothy Weaver Braughman.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 51 years, Mrs. Sokol was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, where she was a religious education teacher for over 45 years, served on Pastoral Council and as a Eucharistic minister.
Mrs. Sokol was a graduate of West Newton High School later earning her RN and BSN and was previously employed at Westmoreland Hospital and later at Abby Home health Care, Uniontown.
She served as president of the Perry Flower Club, was a member of the Parks and Recreation Board in Perryopolis, and organized the Scaryopolis in the fall.
Elma enjoyed biking, boating and fishing with her grandchildren, friends and members of the family. She loved spending time at their summer home at Yough lake with Kaci, Kelly, Kara and Kyli swimming and jumping off the boat. She also enjoyed family vacations at Myrtle Beach for over 18 years along with several Disney vacations.
She is survived by her loving husband, James Sokol, to whom she was married 57 years; a precious son and daughter-in-law, who were much loved, James Sokol Jr. and wife Nancy of Sutersville; four grandchildren, Kaci Sokol, Kelly Sokol, Kara Sokol and Kyli Sokol; her brothers-in-law, Leo Gniefkowski of Fellsburg, and Frank and Barbara Sokol of Bradenton, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Jackie Sokol of Fellsburg; and many cousins, nieces and nephews to whom she was very close.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Patty Gniefkowski; and brothers-in-law, Robert Sokol, and Michael Sokol and wife JoAnn.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where funeral services will follow at 8:15 p.m., with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia of St. John The Baptist RC Church officiating.
Members of St. John's parish will pray the rosary for the departed soul of Elma at 3 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Due to Holy Week, a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, in St. John the Baptist RC Church followed by interment at Cochran Cemetery.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
