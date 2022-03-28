Carmichaels
Elma L. Beattie, 77, of Carmichaels, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in her home.
Elma was born September 21, 1944, in Carmichaels, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Jane Johnson McNatt.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Beattie; two sons, Charles Paul Beattie Jr. (Joan) of Collegeville, Michael Allan Beattie (Allyson) of Smithfield; one daughter, Marcie Jo Granson (Jon) of Hilliard, Ohio; four grandchildren, Rebecca Beattie, Andrew Beattie, Cooper Granson, Adler Granson; two sisters, Bonnie McDowell, Norma Pesuti (Tony); and brother-in-law, Jim Pesuti.
Elma was preceded in death by a son, Douglas, who died at birth; and a sister, Wanda Pesuti.
Elma was a 1963 graduate of Mapletown High School. She was a member of the Carmichaels Congregation of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing cards with her sisters, bird watching, cooking / baking, and gardening.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, in the Paul M Lesako Funeral Home, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.
Burial will follow at Monongahela Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.