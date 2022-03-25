Carmichaels
Elma L. Beattie, 77, of Carmichaels, died March 23, 2022, in her home.
A complete obituary will follow.
Services Provided by the Paul. M. Lesako Funeral Home, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
Friday, March 25, 2022 10:46 AM
Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy with periods of light rain. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 25, 2022 @ 10:26 am
Friday, March 25, 2022 10:46 AM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.