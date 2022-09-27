Elmer C. Machinia

Connellsville
Elmer C. “Sonny” Machinia, 85, of Connellsville (Adelaide), died Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born March 19, 1937, a son of the late John and Kathryn E. Collins Machinia.
Sonny worked as a millwright-welder at Anchor Hocking Glass of South Connellsville, where he was group leader and president of Local Union #139 GPPAW for 25 plus years.
He is survived by son, Thomas Coffman and wife Samantha; grandchildren, Loren Coffman and fiancee Rachael Spackman, Ryan McQuade, Collin McQuade and Hannah McQuade; daughter, Kathryn Stefan and husband David and family; daughter Peggy Ann Machinia Miller and husband Greg and family; sister, Merissa Jane St. Pierre and nephews, Scott and Kevin and families; sister-in-law, Cynthia Coffman and niece Tammy Shaffer and fiance Michael Detone and great-nephew Cody Shaffer and great-great nephew Cayden Toth and numerous more great (great) grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Gail Coffman Machinia; son, John David Machinia; daughter, Sandra Machinia Flynn; sister, Kathryn E. Machinia Turek; and brother-in-law, Rodger St. Pierre.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 29, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 30, with Pastor Tony Marciano officiating. Interment will follow in the Dickerson Run Union Cemetery.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.