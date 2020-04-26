Uniontown
Elmer Carl Grimm, Jr. of Uniontown passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
He was born on October 24, 1950, in Uniontown, a son of the late Elmer, Sr. and Helen Mae Burgess Grimm.
He is survived by a daughter, Kriss Grimm; and a sister, Helen Marie Metcalf.
Elmer's professional funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, PA.
