New Salem
Elmer J. "Buzzy" Duritza Jr., 70, of New Salem, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in The Uniontown Hospital.
He was born on March 11, 1952 in Uniontown, son of the late Mildred Mehalovich Duritza and Elmer J. Duritza Sr.
Buzzy will be missed by many, including his sister, Susan (Mike) Marlier; nephew, Brandon Marlier; niece, Meredith Marlier; great-niece, Madison Cummings; and great-nephews, Owen Marlier and Jace Diebold.
Buzzy was a mine worker, pilot, carpenter, electrician, plumber, and a Jack of all trades. However, his greatest passion was being a counselor, helping people avoid the pitfalls of life and living up to their potential.
Buzzy is riding his motorcycle in the sky. Look up, you may see him ride by.
There will be no public visitation or services. A celebration of his unique life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
