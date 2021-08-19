Star Junction
Elmer John Matta, 90, of Star Junction, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at his home.
Born May 28, 1931, in Braddock, he was a son of the late John and Gloria Fiala Matta.
A resident of Star Junction, Mr. Matta was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Grindstone. Elmer was retired from Western & Southern Life Insurance Company, where he worked as a life insurance salesman. He was a veteran of the Korean War where he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a member of the Kiwanis Club, was involved with the mission committee for several years at several churches with his wife, enjoyed to fish and loved being with his family, especially his grandkids.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Charles Glover of Star Junction; brother, Daniel Matta of North Huntingdon; two nieces, Debbie Short, Barb Matta; four grandchildren, Joshua and Rebecca Glover, Nathaniel and Alyssa Glover, Jeremy Glover, Sarah and Brandon Medina; and two great-grandchildren, Zelda and Bobby Glover.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Barbara "Bobbi" Timcheck Matta; and sister-in-law, Diane Matta.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
