Elmer Lewis Kisner Jr., 94, of Smock, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
He was born April 25, 1925, in Brownsville, a son of Elmer Lewis Sr. and Rebecca Jane Thompson Kisner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Robert Kisner.
Elmer was a veteran of the United States Army during World War II and received the Purple Heart. He owned Kisner's Garage in Brownsville, and also worked as an equipment inspector for the State of Pennsylvania.He belonged to the Elks and American Legion in Brownsville.
He will be sadly missed by his three children, Elmer Lewis Kisner III (Glenda Birkinsha), Sherry Walters (Ernest) and Janie Hayes (Terry); three grandchildren, Tammy Cable, Brian Harvey and Amy Hunt; and nephew Scott Kisner.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, and are private for the family.
