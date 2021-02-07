Gibbon Glade
Elmer M. Henckel Jr., 71, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. He was born February 19, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of the late Elmer M. Henckel Sr. and Martha Stefanik Henckel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Trent Henckel.
He is survived by his wife, Sue A. Rautanen Henckel; children Heather Henckel of Gibbon Glade, Heidi Fortress (Scott) of Hazel Park, Mich., Michael Henckel (Karen) of Metamora, Mich.; grandchildren Jade Henckel, Olivia Fortress and Gabriel Fortress. Also surviving are his sister, Linda Drinkhorn of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Canaan Church of the Brethren, and a member of the Masonic Home Lodge in Michigan. He was self-employed and owned Henckel Electric. He loved racing cars, fishing, raising horses and dogs.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced. All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.