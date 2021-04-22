formerly of Uniontown
Elnore Jayne Richardson Clark (a.k.a "Tiny" and "Ghee"), was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, family-member and friend. Elnore gently passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 9, 2021, in her home in Charlotte, N.C. We find great comfort in knowing that she passed away peacefully as she laid on her bed with a Harlequin Romance novel lying next to her. For those of you who knew her, Elnore was an avid reader of romance novels, particularly Harlequin Romance novels.
Elnore was a strong, beautiful woman, who was born April 17, 1942, in Whitsett, a daughter of late Walter Richardson Sr. and Vivian V. Moon Richardson.
Elnore was preceded in death by sisters Lorna Richardson Hall, Roberta Richardson and Pamela Leann Richardson Briggs.
Elnore retired from the Department of Agriculture after many years of dedicated service and then moved from the Washington, D.C. area back to her hometown of Uniontown. Years later, she moved to Charlotte to be closer to her two daughters and granddaughter.
Elnore was an absolute joy to be around and we were blessed by being able to count on her to provide wise counsel and a shoulder and/or ear whenever needed.
Left to cherish Elnore's wonderful memory are her daughters, Sherri L. Clark and Vikki A. (Clark) Watts of Charlotte; her granddaughter, Micah A. Watts of Charlotte; her ex-husband and lifelong friend, Delbert Clark of Miami, Fla.; her brother, Walter E. Richardson II of Uniontown; her two sisters, Andrea Richardson Greene of Pittsburgh and Terri L. Richardson Johnson of Uniontown. Elnore is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of other family members and friends.
A private celebration of life will be held in Elnore's honor at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401 (724-438-4030). Because of COVID restrictions, the in-person celebration is limited to immediate family members; however, other family members and friends can join via the live webcast at www.lantzfh.com.
In closing, the family would like to thank all of those who have extended their heartfelt condolences, love and words of encouragement your support has certainly helped us get through the huge loss of our family matriarch. www.lantzfh.com.
