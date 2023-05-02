formerly of Chalk Hill
Eloise Bierer Lewis, 83, of St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away Friday, April 28, 2023.
She was predeceased by husbands, Lawrence Bierer and Robert Lewis.
Eloise is survived by her children, Debbie (Vaughn) Bill, Becky (Charlie) Trump, Dave (Sharon) Bierer, Barb (Butch) Shaffer; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Darwin Miller and sister, Cindy Lytle, both of Smithfield.
She was the owner of Bierer's Flower Shop and member of Great Bethel Baptist Church.
