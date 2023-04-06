York
Eloise Dickinson, 76, of York, passed away, Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Country Meadows in York.
Eloise was born on August 23, 1946, in Brownsville, the daughter of the late Earl and Julia Seaton Dickinson.
She graduated in 1964 from Redstone High School, in Republic. In 1968 she graduated from Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing. She continued her nursing education with a B.S. from Penn State University and an M.S. from Duquesne University. She worked as a Registered Nurse in the ICU at Uniontown Hospital until her retirement in 1999.
Eloise is survived by her brother, Earl Dickinson and his wife, Judy Dickinson of York; her niece, Aimee Dickinson Peeling; her aunt, Florence Evans; and several cousins.
Services and burial for Eloise will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to DIEHL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, of Mount Wolf.
To share memories of Eloise, please visit diehlfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.