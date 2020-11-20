Belle Vernon
Eloise S. Ondulick, 74, of Belle Vernon, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital. She was born May 1, 1946, in Uniontown, to the late Edward and Edna Owens Dacko.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Ondulick.
She is survived by her husband, Eloy Ramirez of Belle Vernon; and many cousins.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m., the time of funeral services, Sunday, November 22, in ROBERT A. BILLICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., Grand Boulevard and Marion Avenue, Monessen, PA 15062. Interment will be Monday, November 23, in Grandview Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required and guests will be limited in the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.billicksfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.