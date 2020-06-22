Dawson
Elsie Black Fisher, 79, of Dawson, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.
Born February 28, 1941 in Wickhaven, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Melvina Mae Mitchell Black.
A lifelong resident of the Perryopolis area, Elsie was Baptist by faith, was a homemaker, was an active member of Senior Life since 2013 and most of all enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her six children, Edward Fisher Jr. and Timothy Strother of Perry Township, David Fisher of Belle Vernon, Brenda Lackner of North Belle Vernon, Barbara Fisher of Connellsville, Larry Fisher and Roxann Vallango of Perry Township, Randy and Lisa Fisher of Perryopolis; two brothers, Charles Black of Milfred, John Black of Wickhaven; six grandchildren, Jennifer Lackner (Richard Hoffman), Laura (Mike) Hollis, Brittany Fisher, John Fisher, Nathan (Katie) Fisher, Cara (Brian) Miller; eight great-grandchildren, Erica Lackner, Michael Hollis, Mila Hollis, Bryce Laschen, Braxton Laschen, Kaiden Fisher, Rhett Fisher and Landry Fisher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Fisher Sr. (August 10, 2003); daughter-in-law, Lori Fisher; son-in-law, Alex Lackner; great-granddaughter, Alexis Lackner; and a sister, Violet.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC with Pastor David Patrick officiating. Interment will take place in Mill Grove Cemetery, Wyano.
Keeping in compliance with the County and State Mandate of "green phase", guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks MUST be worn and social distancing must still be maintained. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.