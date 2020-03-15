Daisytown
Elsie Hoggans, 99, of Daisytown, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
She was born Monday, November 15, 1920, in Huntsville, Alabama, a daughter of the late Herbert Green, Sr. and Christine Lee Green.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Daisytown, the Ladies Aid Committee and the Foreign Mission. She was a Sunday school teacher, the church treasurer and she loved to do missionary and volunteer work.
In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hoggans; four sisters, Ruth Wilkinson, Mary Settles, Jean Green Radcliff and Dorothy Tyler; and one brother, Herbert Green Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Diane Tyler and husband Willie Sr. of Daisytown; four sisters, Fannie Hawkes, Florence Lucas, Arlene Green, Helen Lucas; and one brother, Nathaniel Wilson Green. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Sherri Yancec and husband Keith, Willie Tyler Jr. and wife Juanita and Sonya Miller and husband David; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Daisytown from 10 a.m. until noon, when funeral services will begin, Tuesday, March 17, with Pastor Delonte Reeves, officiating.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
