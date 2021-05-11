Uniontown
Elsie Irene Mitchell Miller, 97, of Uniontown, died peaceful, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born January 10, 1924, at home, where she lived all but five years of her life, a daughter of the late Arthur Russell Mitchell and Flora Mae Spaw Mitchell.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Albert Miller Jr. in 1996; granddaughter, Jodi Kerr in 2014; brothers, Herbert Glenn Mitchell Sr., Charles Arthur Mitchell, who died in World War II, Harold William Mitchell Sr; brothers-in-law, William Francis Miller, Thomas Edwin Miller; sisters-in-law, Della Burnet Mitchell, Beverly Tissue Mitchell, Lorraine Hartzel Miller; and grandson-in-law, Hank Workman.
Irene was a 1941 graduate of Uniontown High School. She was a member of Central Christian Church. Irene was a homebody taking care of the house and family. She sewed alterations for Axelrad's and the Libby Dress Stores from home for more than 30 years.
Left to cherish Irene's memory are a son, William Glenn Miller of Waltersburg; a daughter, Sue Ann Kerr and husband James Robert Kerr of Carmichaels; grandchildren, Judith Kerr-Workman of Carmichaels, Glenn Allan Kerr of Greensburg, Dr. Nancy J. Kerr of Carmichaels and Eileen Miller of Everett; great-grandchildren, Levi, Regan and Aleah Kerr; and sister-in-law, Patricia Mitchell of Vanderbilt.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, followed by a service celebrating Irene's life at 2 p.m. with Rev. Heather Simpson officiating. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Donations may be sent to Central Christian Church, 25 S. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.