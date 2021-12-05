Dunbar
Elsie Jane Rose, 91, of Dunbar, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in her home.
She was born on Nov. 14, 1930, to the late Alva Hiles and the late Jessie Smitley Hiles.
Elsie had a strong work ethic, and worked until she was 82 years old.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Rose Golden, Terry (Mary) Rose, Tom (Kathy) Rose and Patti Rose; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, George (Sue) Hiles, Dolores Turner and David (Lynn) Hiles; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward Theodore "Ted" Rose; and her siblings, Raymond Hiles, Emmie Lowery, Pearl Gabriel, Ed Hiles and Della Hall.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, and from 10 a.m. to noon, the hour of service with Rev. Samantha Corbin officiating, on Monday.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
