Moon, formerly Uniontown
Elsie Mae Crawford Crayton, 92, of Moon, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 4, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a devoted wife to Earl R. Crayton, who preceded her in death; along with her father, Harry L. Crawford; her mother, Josephine Graham Crawford; four brothers: Robert, Eugene, Charles and Lloyd Crawford; her two sisters, Margaret Bowers and Ada McNatt; and two infant siblings, Alice and Paul Crawford. She is also preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Crayton.
Mom leaves behind five children: Earl Crayton and his wife, Yvonne, of Culpepper, Virginia; Darlene Crayton Pollick and her husband, Richard, of Leland, North Carolina; Doreen Crayton Pearl and her husband, James, of Leland, North Carolina; Timothy Crayton and his wife, Carol, of Moon; and Jill Crayton and her husband, Charles Krah, of Aliquippa. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Our mother’s life was one that was well lived and she will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her and loved her.
There will be a graveside service at Lafayette Memorial Park for family at a date yet to be determined.
