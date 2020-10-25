Uniontown
Elsie Mae Meadows Krzton, 86, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born August 4, 1934, in Smithfield, a daughter of George Meadows and Maudie Mae Smith Meadows. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted W. Krzton; long-time love, Rick Snyder; daughter Rebecca Shoaf; son Michael Krzton; and son-in-law Chuck Dowling; four brothers; and three sisters.
Elsie was a homemaker and worked at Bon Ton for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Christian Mothers.
Left to cherish Elsie's memory are her daughters, Diane Dowling of Connellsville, Mary Ryan and husband Ronald of Uniontown, Sharon Reagan and husband Martin of McKeesport, Angela Cortis and husband Steve of Chambersburg; a daughter-in-law, Sally Krzton of Uniontown; a son-in-law, Bob Shoaf; 11 beloved grandchildren; 14 precious great-grandchildren; and many special friends at Meridian.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 25. Visitation will continue from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Monday, October 26, in the funeral home. A Funeral Mass celebrating Elsie's life will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook Page.
