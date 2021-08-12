Uniontown
Elva E. Retkofsky Conroy, 98, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was born December 3, 1922, in Continental #1, Uniontown, a daughter of the late Laura Chambers Retkofsky and Edward Retkofsky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William H. Conroy, who passed away in 2002; infant twin brothers Robert Edward and William Richard Retkofsky; sister Alice E. and husband Donald Newcomer Sr.; brother Carl P. Retkofsky and wife Eileen King Retkofsky; niece Janet Rae Wingard; nephews Donald E. Newcomer Jr. and wife Joanne Putz, and Lawrence “Larry” Newcomer; and sister-in-law Miriam Burget Retkofsky.
Surviving is her beloved brother, Wayne Retkofsky of Charlotte, N.C.
Elva and her husband, Bill were managers of the former Circle Club on Pennsylvania Avenue for more than 50 years. Following Bill’s death, Elva continued on at the Circle Club until her retirement in 2008. The Circle Club disbanded at that time.
Elva was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Silver Sneakers at the Y.M.C.A. and the Central Christian Church. She was a 1941 graduate of Uniontown High School and was a retired cosmetologist.
Thank you to Dr. Paul Hartley for his care of Elva over the years. She was the last of his “Three Musketeers”.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 13, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, August 14, with the Rev. Ron Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Elva, to the Central Christian Church, 23 S. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
