Uniontown
Elva E. Retkofsky Conroy, 98, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 13, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, August 14, with the Rev. Ron Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Elva, to the Central Christian Church, 23 S. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
