Georges Township
Elva Mae Stewart Reese, 77, of Georges Township, Uniontown, died on Monday, December 27, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born June 24, 1944, in Lake Lynn, the daughter of the late Lewis Robert Stewart and Lora Zweyer Stewart. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Blaine E. Reese, Sr.; and her sister, Pearl Geelen.
Surviving are her three children, Ruth Reese Taylor and fiance Grant G. Arnold, Sr., Smithfield; George W. Reese and wife Lisa, Saint Leonard, Md.; and Blaine E. Reese, Jr. and wife Candy, Smithfield; grandchildren, Tonya Johnson and husband Scott, Bobbi Jo Dillow and husband Ronnie, Craig Taylor Jr., T.J. Fowler and wife Cam, Ashley Fowler and Donnie Petko, Brittany Reese and Trevor Richards, Blaine Reese III. and Emily Alora Reese; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor, Ronnie, Randy, Riley, Dylan, Lana, Delilah, Layne, Hayden and Clayton; sister, Wilma Lincoln and husband Chuck; brothers, Wilbur "Butch" Stewart and wife Dolores, and Ray Stewart and wife Barb; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Allen Ellsworth officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.