Uniontown
Emaline Marie Pyzdrowski, 97, of Uniontown, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Emaline was born October 10, 1924, in Tower Hill #2, a daughter of Daniel and Lena Cipolio Traficante Sr.
After spending time with her godparents as a young child in Turtle Creek, she moved to Philadelphia, where she later married and began her family. After World War II, she moved to Pittsburgh.
An extremely talented cook and baker, Emaline opened a restaurant in Greentree, which she managed for several years until moving to Uniontown.
She took great pride in her years of work for St. Therese Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown, where she's been a member since 1958.
Emaline enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She was known for her kindness and willingness to help a friend or neighbor when called upon.
She is survived by her devoted son, Anthony S. Pyzdrowski, his wife, Laura, and grandson, Wade Wohler, of Uniontown; son-in-law, James Knox of St. Louis, Mo.; her granddaughter, Stephanie Santori of Dover, Del.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her second husband, Thaddeus M. Pyzdrowski; her first husband, Nicholas Santori; daughter, Marie Knox; sons, Nicholas Santori and Robert Santori; brothers, Daniel Traficante II, Eugene Traficante, Frank Traficante, Robert Traficante, Earl Williams, James Williams, Lewis Williams and Thomas Williams; sisters, Mary Williams Colaiuta and Angeline "Dolly" Traficante Dutkewycz.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services were private for the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com.
