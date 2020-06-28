Uniontown
Emerson Theodore "Ted" Frantz, 77, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born July 23, 1942, a son of the late Edgar and Betty Schnatterly Frantz.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received Friday, June 26, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Masonic service will be conducted in the funeral home at 7 p.m. by Fayette Lodge #228 Free and Accepted Masons. Visitation will continue Saturday, June 27, in Calvary United Methodist Church, 34 Clark Street, Uniontown, from 10 until 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service celebrating Ted's life at 11 a.m. with Pastor Beverly Roscoe and Dr. David Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Full Military Rites will be accorded at graveside by the General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
