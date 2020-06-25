Uniontown
Emerson Theodore "Ted" Frantz, 77, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born July 23, 1942, a son of the late Edgar and Betty Schnatterly Frantz.
Ted graduated from South Union High School in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration from Saint Leo University in 1979 and his Master's in Business Degree from Florida Institute of Technology in 1985.
He proudly served his country for 28 years, earning the rank of Master Sergeant in the United States Army. Ted was stationed in Germany, Pennsylvania, Vietnam, Virginia, South Korea, Alaska and Hawaii. His military retirement ceremony in 1988 was held aboard the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. After retiring from the Army, Ted was manager at Herring's Garden Centers in Chalk Hill and Uniontown and later worked at Sony in New Stanton.
Ted was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee, usher, choir and council member. Ted also participated in numerous church activities including the Church Golf League and Dartball Team. He was a member of Fayette Lodge #228 Free and Accepted Masons, Scottish Rite in the Valley of Uniontown, and Council Chapter Consistory Scottish Rite in the Valley of Pittsburgh, SCORE (Service Corp of Retired Executives), Fayette County Senior Golf Association and Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers. Ted was a life member of the United Methodist Men and AMVETS.
Ted is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elaine Ann McClain Frantz, whom he married August 10, 1968. Also surviving are brothers, Donald W. Frantz and wife Kay and Dale R. Frantz and wife Mary Lou, all of Hopwood; nieces and nephews, Kenneth Frantz and wife Cristy of Uniontown, Sarah Moore and husband Jim of Winchester, Va., Gary Frantz and wife Amanda of Panama City, Fla., Katie Weeks of Solomons, Md. and Erica Frantz of Hopwood; great-nieces and nephews, Crosby and Camilla of Pa., Lily of Va., Brooke and Hudson of Fla.; and uncle, Theodore H. "Ted" Frantz of Pittsburgh.
Ted enjoyed traveling, golf, dartball, football, singing in church choirs and church and lodge activities.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received Friday, June 26, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Masonic service will be conducted in the funeral home at 7 p.m. by Fayette Lodge #228 Free and Accepted Masons. Visitation will continue Saturday, June 27, in Calvary United Methodist Church, 34 Clark Street, Uniontown, from 10 until 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service celebrating Ted's life at 11 a.m. with Pastor Beverly Roscoe and Dr. David Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Full Military Rites will be accorded at graveside by the General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
