Emeryetta Marie Barger Timms

Hiller
Emeryetta "Emmie" Marie Barger Timms, 79, of Hiller, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
She was born on January 25, 1943, daughter of the late Hollister and Bessie Staley Barger.
Emmie was very active in The United Christian Church, Malden Drive, California, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Timms, who died on October 27, 2011; brothers, Kenneth Barger, Paul Barger, George Barger, Robert Barger; sisters, Betty Monkovich, and Dorothy Mae Sonnier.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Collette Brady (James); her son, Ron Timms (LuAnn); grandchildren, Colby Brady, Zachary Timms, and Nathan Timms. Her grandchildren were her everything. Emeryetta will be forever loved and missed; she was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is also survived by her sisters, Dolores Rager and Dianna Yancec; and brothers, Charles Barger, James Barger, and Daniel Barger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
As per Emmie's wishes there will be no public viewing. Private services will be in the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville, PA. Entombment in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, PA. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
