Dunbar
Emidio Crocetti Sr., 91, of Dunbar, died Monday, December 21, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Friends will be received from 1 until the 8 p.m. hour of service Sunday, December 27, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Entombment will be in Sylvan Heights.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, social distancing, face masks and a limit of 10 people will be enforced.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
