Dunbar
Emidio Crocetti Sr., 91, of Dunbar, died Monday, December 21, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
He was born August 14, 1929, in Dunbar, a son of Giovanni Crocetti and Genevive Piccioni Crocetti.
He was a loving husband and father who was loved by many and will be missed by all.
He was the successful business owner of Action Oil, Speedy Meedy's, Crocetti Excavating, and Green Hill Mobile Home Park.
Emidio enjoyed golfing and had many golfing memories with Rico and Hunter. He loved to drive his corvette.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, EmmaJean Williams Crocetti; children Emidio Crocetti Jr., Dennis (Sandy) Crocetti, Gina (Phil) Luccioni, Denise (John) Cooke; grandchildren, Tomasina Crocetti and companion, Randall Prewitt, Frank (Noelle) Crocetti, and their mother, Monica Crocetti, Alexandra (Matt) Kulka, Savanna (Nic) Crocetti, Noah Crocetti, Alderico Luccioni and companion, Casey Hall, Hunter (Morgan) Pierno; his great-grandchildren, Ethan, Evan and Dennis Kulka; brothers John Crocetti and Anthony Crocetti; sisters Elvira Maglicco, Eleanor Hoyng, Geraldine Corrado, Loretta Perri, Eugenia Horwatt; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother Angelo Crocetti; sisters Virginia Gorelli, Theresa Jaworski.
Friends will be received from 1 until the 8 p.m. hour of service Sunday, December 27, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Entombment will be in Sylvan Heights.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, social distancing, face masks and a limit of 10 people will be enforced.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
