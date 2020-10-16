Connellsville
Emidio L. Masciarelli, 88, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 16, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant. A private mausoleum entombment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Emidoi's memory can be made to: St. Rita R.C. Church, 116 S. 2nd Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
