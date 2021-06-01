Emil John Rossi Jr.

formerly of Uniontown
Emil John "Sonny" Rossi Jr., 75, of Champion, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 2, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late Emil Rossi Sr. and the late Helen Kissel Rossi.
Emil retired from Denman Tire Corporation. He was a member of the Sons of Italy, Moose Club, Naus Club and helped run the Eagles Club in Warren, Ohio.
He loved playing bocce, darts, listening to oldies, taking trips to Pennsylvania, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Sonny enjoyed watching sports on TV and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Sonny enjoyed playing sports in his younger years and was also a coach of his daughter, Angela's soccer and softball teams.
He was the backbone of the family and was very dedicated to his daughters and grandchildren. Sonny will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughters, Angela (Scott) Martin of Warren, with whom he made his home, and Rochelle (Rudy) Stevenson of Parker, Colo.; sister Angeline (Homer) Wiland of Cortland, Ohio; brother Andrew (Diane) Rossi of New Brough; grandchildren Anthony, Marcus, Kaylie, Bryson, Natalia and Nicholas; great-granddaughter Amelia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roseann Cipcic.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, in the CARL W. HALL FUNERAL HOME, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the CARL W. HALL FUNERAL HOME.
