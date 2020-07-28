Brownsville
Emil Orris Jr., 56, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
He was born June 12, 1964, in Brownsville, a son of Emil Sr., and Dorothy Seach Orris, who preceded him in death.
Emil was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He enjoyed golfing and gardening.
He will be sadly missed by his sister, Lisa Orris, with whom he lived with all of his life. They took care of each other and were best friends. Also surviving are numerous cousins.
Funeral services and burial were private for the family.
Emil’s arrangements and professional services were in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
