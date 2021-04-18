Uniontown
Emil Spehar, 86, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving wife at his side.
He was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, August 5, 1934, a son of the late Milan and Ivka Vukelic Spehar.
Before retiring, he was a self-employed sales representative.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Viola Spehar; stepgrandsons Josha Lee Wagner and Tony Wagner.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Ann Bezjak Spehar; children Sharon (David) McAllister and grandchildren Lauren and Conner, Paul Emil Spehar, Donna (Scott) McDonald and grandchildren Andrew and Michael, all of Canada; stepson Robert Lee (Sonya) Wagner of Panama City, Fla.; stepdaughter Laurel (Orlando) Medina and grandson Sean (Blanca) Medina and great grandchildren Daniella and Humberto Medina, all of the state of California; his sister, Georgina Simac; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Anna Hornick.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public viewing. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
