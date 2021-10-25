Uniontown
Emilio John Settimi, 95, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday October 23, 2021. He was born Sunday, May 30, 1926.
Emilio was preceded in death by his parents Pietro & Agata; wife Josephine "best wife ever"; brothers, Salvatore & Louie; and sister Elizabeth.
He was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. He was also a member of The Sons of Italy #231 in Uniontown where he was active in their bocce league.
Emilio was a sergeant in the United States Army 503rd military police battalion, serving under General George S. Patton during World War II. He followed General George S. Patton into the Battle of the Bulge and followed our country into the start of post World War II reconstruction, providing security at the Nuremburg War Trials. Upon his return he was an active member of the VFW, American Legion, and Teamsters Local #491.
Left to cherish his memory is his niece, Donella Lucostic and her husband TJ; great nephews, Anthony Lucostic and his wife Lindsey, Christopher Lucostic, Philip Lucostic and his wife Abby, Ryan Lucostic and his significant other Marissa Bernot. He was also a great great uncle to three nieces, Gracie, Eleanor, & Lucy. Also left to cherish his memory is his niece, Carmel Garafola.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, Pa. 15401, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown, at 10 a.m.
Interment will be held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, where military honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in honor of Emilio Settimi to the AMVETS Post 103, 123 Buttermilk Lane, Hopwood, Pa. 15445.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
