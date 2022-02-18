formerly of Duck Hollow, Uniontown
Emily A. Barnes, 92, of Bonita Springs, Fla., and formerly of Duck Hollow, Uniontown, passed away on Monday, February 14th, 2022, in Bonita Springs.
She was born on March 29, 1929, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Julius and Emily Karkosiak Barnes.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Barnes; infant daughter, Emily Mae Barnes; brother, Jules Festog; and two sisters: Carolyn Moore and Eleanor Festog.
Emily is survived by her sister, Betty Lee Furin; brother, Robert Festog; three Children: Ann Woodman - Bethel Park, Susan L. Camp - Scottsdale, Ariz., and Thomas W. (Darla) Barnes - Bonita Springs, FLa.; grandchildren: Gretchen Wible, Earl (Susan) Cropp, and Hayley Woodman; great-grandchildren: Zachary Helisek and Brody Wible; and her pet cat, Sandy.
Emily graduated in 1947 from Uniontown High School. She was employed by The Uniontown Area School District and Intermediate Unit. Emily retired from The Intermediate Unit of California, PA, as an executive secretary.
She enjoyed cooking, planting flowers, feeding the wildlife around their home, playing cards, and going to lunch with her friends. Emily was known for her homemade cooking and generosity. She was always there to help her family.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon on Monday, February 21st. A brief service will be held at 12 Noon with Interment to follow in Sandy Hill Cemetery, Uniontown.
