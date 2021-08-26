Brownsville
Emily Andler Gray, 96, of Brownsville, formerly of Michigan, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Hillside Manor Personal Care Home, Uniontown.
She was born Thursday, April 23, 1925, in Denbo, a daughter of Pete and Mary Patronovich Andler.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles Gray; brothers Steve Andler, Stanley Andler and Carl Andler.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving brother, Frank Andler and his wife, Mary Ann; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 27, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, where prayers will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, August 28, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Richeyville Campus of the Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery, Brownsville.
To sign the guest book for the family, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.
