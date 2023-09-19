Fairchance
Emily Martha Jane Sutton Clemmer, 81 of Fairchance, passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
She was born March 16, 1942 in Apalachicola, Fla., daughter of the late Russell Edward Sutton and Florence Lee Baker Sutton. Her mother died when she was young so her grandparents, Charles Edward Sutton and Josephine Sarah Mitchell Sutton, helped raise her.
Also preceding her in death were her husband, Albert Junior Clemmer; brothers and sister-in-law, Costa Sintikakis, Jesse James Sintikakis, Charles Michael Sutton and Gloria Jean Ream.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law who was like a son to her, Teresa "Terri" Jo Clemmer and Randall "Randy" Wayne Thomas; two grandchildren, Chad Anthony Thomas and Dara, and Priscilla Dawn Thomas and Robert William Hawks; four great- grandchildren, Jasmin Stephanie Thomas, Jamily Caroline Thomas, Merritt Junior Hawks and Maysie Jean Hawks; sister, Flora Jo Louise Sutton Poole; three brothers, Russell Edward Sutton II and Teresa, Robert Alan Sutton and Dianne and James William Sutton and Cheryl; sisters-in-law, Jenny Meintel and Linda Kmetz; many very special nieces and nephews and a special person like a daughter to her, Toni Jones.
Emily was employed at Berkeley Medical for many years until her retirement.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and until 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. the hour of service with Pastor Les Fuller officiating.
A special thank you is extended to Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown for all of the loving care given to Emily and the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.