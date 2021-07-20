Uniontown
Emily Moore Wilson, 98, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her son Richard Wilson’s residence.
She was born December 27, 1922, in Moulton, Alabama. She was the beloved wife of the late James P. Wilson II and the daughter of the late Luther L. Moore and Mary J. Smith Moore.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her four sons, James and wife Adele of Uniontown, Richard and wife Josita of Duncannon, Danny and wife Debra of College Station, Texas and Scott Wilson of Annapolis, Maryland; and one daughter, Mari Lyn Allamon and husband Jerry of Kingland, Texas. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Kristi Beth, Rachel, Adam, Collins and James; and four great-grandchildren
Emily served in World War II as a PFC for the United States Marines Corps.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Entombment will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Amvets Post #103 Hopwood.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
