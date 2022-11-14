Smock
Emily Y. Gumro Ewing, 86, of Smock, passed away on Thursday November 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va..
Emily was born on November 1, 1936, a daughter of the late John and Agnes Kalich Gumro in Uniontown, Pa.
She was passionate about Pittsburgh sports and knew the plays better than most coaches. She enjoyed listening to country music, polka bands, and playing her beloved game of bingo.
Emily was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and truly had a heart of gold. Everyone who knew her, loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Red" Ewing Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted daughters, Cynthia Ridley and husband Robert of Butler, Pamela Firmani and husband Kevin of Uniontown, Brenda Pindrock and husband Mark of Smock, and Lisa Rebovich and her husband Joseph of Smock; her grandchildren, Bobby Ridley and wife Kammie of Winchester, Va., Ashley Smith and husband Shawn of Butler, Eric Firmani and Anthony Firmani both of Uniontown, Courtney Swenglish and husband Zachary of Uniontown, and Justin Pindrock of Pittsburgh; her great-grandchildren whom she adored: Mason and Karleigh Swenglish of Uniontown, and Aaron Donley of Hopwood; her sister, Carolyn Laura and husband Frank of Brownstown, Mi.; and brother, Lawrence Gumro and wife Mary Ellen of Chalk Hill.
Private memorial services will be held by the family at GATES FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY 136 N. Gallatin Ave. Uniontown, Pa. 15401
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.