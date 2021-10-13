Uniontown
Emma Esther Reaggle, 59, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
Emma was born January 13, 1962, a daughter of Charles Reaggle and Mildred Bowman Reaggle.
Emma is survived by her brother, Greg Reaggle; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Reaggle Jr.; and her sister, Carolyn Taylor.
Emma was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.
A Zoom memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 The zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89487992779 Meeting ID: 894 8799 2779 Passcode: 530531.
Interment is private.
Professional services were under the direction of THE THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
