Waltersburg
Emma Frances Dannecker Leighty, 91, of Waltersburg, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was born October 19, 1931, in Waltersburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Nedley Dannecker.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell W. Leighty; sister, Loris Stewart.
Emma was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1950. She married her husband, Russell in 1952. Emma was also a beautician at Nehl's Beauty Shop in Uniontown.
Emma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She always welcomed you with open arms. Emma loved everyone that she encountered. Emma was a member of The Pleasant View Presbyterian Church and served on The Board of Deacons and a member of The L.U.B.A. class. She loved her Pleasant View Presbyterian Church Family and loved Jesus with all of her heart and soul. Emma was the rock of the Leighty family. She will be greatly missed by all of the people that she touched, especially her loving family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joseph R. Leighty and wife Karen S., Joyce E. Meucci and husband Joseph R., Jeffrey A. Leighty and wife Elizabeth A.; grandchildren, Josh Leighty, Kelly Leighty and fiance Jarrod; great-grandson, Xavier; brother, Joseph Dannecker. Also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 22, and from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Friday, December 23, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, where a Funeral Service will be held, with the Rev. Laura Blank officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made, in Emma's name, to The Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, PA 15480.
