Emma J. Blosser Martin, 91, of Uniontown passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, December 18, 2020.
Born June 7, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Clifton M. and Bessie M. Francis Blosser.
Preceded in death by her husband William G. Martin. Sr.; mother of William G. Martin Jr. (Kathy) of McClellandtown, Natalie S. Martin (Danielle Petrella) of Uniontown, Timothy (Peggy) Martin of Uniontown, and the late Pati Reynolds and Lori Martin; grandmother of six, several great-grandchildren. A grandson Scott Semzock preceded her in death. She was a member of Evans Manor United Methodist Church, enjoyed Local Casino's and playing the slots and traveling. She will be missed by her family.
Services are private. Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com
